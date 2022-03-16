Lawmaker calls for increase in community policing in Waikiki following violent stabbing By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 16, 2022 Mar 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Following a violent stabbing in Waikiki on Tuesday, one lawmaker is now calling for an increase in community policing in the area. State Rep. Adrian Tam, who represents the area, says right now there are four community policing meet-ups every week in Waikiki.Tam says these are different from police patrols because officers meet with community members to hear their concerns.It also includes walking through neighborhoods and doing outreach with those living on the streetsKITV4 reached out to the Honolulu Police Department and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangardi's office for a response to Rep. Tam's request. We are still waiting to hear back from them. Crime & Courts Man critically injured in overnight stabbing in Waikiki. Suspect arrested. By Matthew Nuttle Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crime Waikiki Oahu Honolulu Stabbing Community Policing Lawmaker Politics Police Sociology Rick Blangardi Adrian Tam Patrol Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Video 2019 Big Stories Part 4 Updated Nov 13, 2021 Local Hotel accommodations, medical services available for Navy residents without reliable tap water Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local Cultural leaders ask Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders to celebrate safely Updated Dec 30, 2021 COVID-19 Department of Health hopes COVID-19 hotline can help contact tracers Updated Feb 3, 2022 COVID-19 0 new COVID-related death, 1,068 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Feb 1, 2022 Business After 26 years 'Global Village Kailua' shuts it's doors and transitions to online only Updated Feb 21, 2022 Recommended for you