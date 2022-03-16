 Skip to main content
Lawmaker calls for increase in community policing in Waikiki following violent stabbing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Following a violent stabbing in Waikiki on Tuesday, one lawmaker is now calling for an increase in community policing in the area. 

State Rep. Adrian Tam, who represents the area, says right now there are four community policing meet-ups every week in Waikiki.

Tam says these are different from police patrols because officers meet with community members to hear their concerns.

It also includes walking through neighborhoods and doing outreach with those living on the streets

KITV4 reached out to the Honolulu Police Department and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangardi's office for a response to Rep. Tam's request. We are still waiting to hear back from them.

