KITV4 over-the-air signal not transmitting programming to Maui viewers using TV antennas

KITV4’s transmitter on Maui is experiencing a power failure, interrupting service to viewers on the Island. We apologize for the inconvenience and regret we are unable to provide the service the community deserves.
The problem was first reported on Dec. 19 after a powerful storm raced across the Islands with gusty winds, rain and thunderstorms. Some power lines leading to the transmitter site located in Ulupalakua Ranch were downed. KITV4 and other local broadcast stations have transmitters on the same 195-foot tower in Upcountry Maui on the southern slopes of Haleakala.
Repair crews say access to the site proved to be challenging as the road was washed out by the storm. Hawaiian Electric was unable to begin to make repairs until this weekend. Meanwhile, KITV4’s back-up generator also failed.
On Christmas Day, HECO was able to restore partial service to the site, but the voltage levels provided were too low for any of the broadcaster’s transmission equipment to power up, according to KITV4 Broadcast Engineers
KITV4 management understands the frustration of some viewers on Maui, especially when electrical service has been restored to homes and businesses that were affected by the recent storm. We are too.
We are acting with an increased sense of urgency with HECO and Spectrum (which provides fiber service to our transmitter) to restore full service as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we do not have a timeline when the repairs will be completed and transmission restored. We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointing viewers.
We are not permitted to air our network and syndicated programming on our website, but viewers can stay informed and watch local news on KITV.com.
We live stream all of our newscasts -- Good Morning Hawaii (starting at 4:30 a.m.) KITV4 Island News Midday (Noon), 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10 p.m. on KITV.com.