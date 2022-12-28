 Skip to main content
KITV4 over-the-air signal not transmitting programming to Maui viewers using TV antennas

KITV Maui

KITV4’s transmitter on Maui is experiencing a power failure, interrupting service to viewers on the Island. We apologize for the inconvenience and regret we are unable to provide the service the community deserves.

The problem was first reported on Dec. 19 after a powerful storm raced across the Islands with gusty winds, rain and thunderstorms. Some power lines leading to the transmitter site located in Ulupalakua Ranch were downed. KITV4 and other local broadcast stations have transmitters on the same 195-foot tower in Upcountry Maui on the southern slopes of Haleakala.

