Japan will require negative PCR test or proof of vaccine & booster from travelers

  • Updated
  • 0
Japan restrictions eased on October 11th

A negative PCR test or proof of vaccine and booster will still be required to go to Japan.

Two weeks from today, Japan will drop almost all its COVID-19 restrictions as the nation reopens to travelers.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Japan will drop almost all its COVID-19 restrictions as the nation reopens to travelers Oct. 11.

Jase from Honolulu went to the travel agency HIS Hawaii to make sure he was up on the latest travel requirements. He will go on a family visa to see his kids, but his mom is in a different situation.

