Hurricane Darby strengthens slightly, expected to fall apart by the weekend

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores should peak tonight and gradually lower
Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low- lying shoreline areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Hurricane Darby has strengthened slightly but still expected to weaken and fall apart South of Hawaii this weekend.
Darby has winds of 115 mph with gusts to 140 mph. It is located 15.9 North, 138.5 West or about 1120 miles East of Hilo, Hawaii. Estimated pressure is 968 mb. Hurricane force winds only extend 15 miles from the center of circulation, with tropical storm force winds extending 45 miles out.
The storm will begin to move over cooler waters and increasing wind shear. This will weaken Darby into a tropical storm and eventual remnant low by Friday.
Darby is moving west-northwest near 16 mph. A turn back to the west will be likely Thursday into Friday as high pressure builds back north of the storm. This motion will take the remnants of Darby near or south of the Big Island Saturday and the rest of Hawaii Saturday night/Sunday.
Depending on the exact track, mainly the Big Island and possibly Maui could see rains with some spots seeing heavier rains. Winds are not expected to be a threat as the circulation of Darby will have weakened into a remnant low in this time period.
No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.
New advisories and forecast tracks are issued every six hours at 5 and 11 AM/PM.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.