Hawaii lawmaker obtains Red Hill documents from 2008 showing red flags

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai and Oahu waters and channels. Rest of Maui and
Hawaii County waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawai’i lawmaker with strong ties to the military is claiming officials knew about the concerns over Red Hill's safety years ago.
State Rep. Bob McDermott says a source he has inside the navy shared documents from 2008 that state the military needed to "Prepare a contingency plan to protect the U.S. Navy well."
It also states "While the tank steel liners have been repaired, the concrete containment CANNOT be maintained."
McDermott says he is a strong military supporter, with two kids serving on O'ahu, but is sharing these documents to put pressure on Hawaii's congressional delegation to secure billions of dollars in federal funding to build a new facility.
KITV4 reached out to the Navy for comment. It responded with a statement saying a study was conducted in 2018 that showed the concrete behind the steel tank liner was "sound" with "no cracks or flaking detected."
Tests also reveled the concrete was in "good condition."