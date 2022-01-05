Hawaii 'Proud Boys' leader's case still active year after Jan. 6 Capitol attack

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI
OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
.Large, long-period north and northwest swells will combine to
produce high surf along exposed shorelines. The north swell will
slowly fade tonight, likely dropping surf below advisory level for
north facing shores of the Big Island by Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 15 to 20 feet along north facing shores...lowering
to 10 to 14 feet by Thursday morning for north facing shores of
the Big Island. Surf between 12 to 16 feet along west facing
shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai.
* WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and
Molokai, as well as north facing shores of Maui and the Big
Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Kauai Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- January 6 will mark a year since the violent insurrection on the US Capitol, spurred on by supporters of former president Donald Trump who wanted to overturn the results of 2020 Election.
As the chaos unfolded, a familiar face to Hawaii emerged in pictures from inside the Capitol.
Nick Ochs, the head of Hawaii chapter of the far-right Proud Boys group and the 2020 Republican nominee for Hawaii House District 22 in Waikiki was pictured next to 'Murder the Media' written on a door inside the Capitol.
He made it back to Honolulu after the riots, but quickly found himself facing federal charges in the case.
Ochs consulted local attorney Myles Breiner. Breiner, having watched the attack on the Capitol unfold, was shocked that there was a Hawaii connection, and surprised to get a call asking if he would help with his case.
Breiner says while he didn't agree with the riots, Ochs was entitled to representation, and initially they sought to portray Ochs as there to document the riots rather than actively
"My impression was that he was there as Proud Boy, yes, but also covering it because he was a media person representing the interests of the Proud Boy organization," he said.
Ochs' federal case was since transferred to Washington, DC and merged with co-defendant Nick DiCarlo. They recently tried and failed to get their case dismissed.
Ochs has since moved to the mainland with his family, and Breiner no longer represents him.
Meanwhile, Congressman Ed Case (D-HI) also reflecting on the Jan. 6 attack. Case was inside his office at the time and told to lock down for hours. Case says the day before the certification of the election results, he actually chatted with some of the protestors camped outside the Capitol. But he says he realized they would never change their minds when confronted with facts.
Now, he says it's more important than ever for Congress to continue its investigation into Jan. 6 and the role the Trump White House played in it.
"It amazes me that some of my colleagues want to just forget about it all, that it was just kind of this unfortunate day in the life of America, it was far more than that, it was an assault not only on our Capitol but on democracy, and you cannot let that go," Case said.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.