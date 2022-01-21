Hawaii part of clinical trials for new Omicron-specific vaccine

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 10 to 14 feet through late Saturday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Matty Ledet from Oahu was among the first to answer the call to be part of the Pfizer vaccine clinical trials when they were originally in production.
Then again in 2021, he answered the call to test out booster shots, becoming among the first to get a third dose.
Now, in 2022, after he had hoped the pandemic might be over, Ledet is once again getting the call - this time to test out an new version of the Pfizer vaccine specifically tailored to tackle the now dominant Omicron variant.
Ledet said he's grateful to be able to help with efforts to bring the pandemic to end, but like many others, is feeling "vaccine fatigue" about the idea of getting a fourth shot.
"My friends and family and friends mostly have said don't get it, you don't need it, but I'm gonna do it anyway I guess," Ledet said.
Still, he's rolling up his sleeves once again. During the first trials, it was 50-50 chance of getting a vaccine vs. a placebo. This time around, Ledet has a 50-50 chance of getting the new Omicron vaccine being tested or a 4th dose of the current formula.
For those waiting around for the new version to gain approval, it still could be a while. And Dr. Scott Miscovich says in the meantime it's important to get a booster of the current version to protect yourself.
"Basically the vaccines are doing what we need them to do which is stopping you from dying and the people that are in the boosted group versus just two vaccines are even further ahead at the 90% range which is what the data shows," Miscovich said.
He also says more than three or four doses will be the norm down the road. He anticipated boosters will become a yearly occurrence similar to flu shots.
As for Ledet, he's just hoping once this is all behind us, he can say he was a part of the solution.
"By me testing out this fourth shot, if it could even save one life, maybe I've done something good," Ledet said.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.