Hawaii Pacific University launches School of Nursing

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Pacific Spring 2022
Hawaii Pacific University Facebook page

The university says there has been an increased demand for nurses during the pandemic.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Pacific University has always taught nursing, but now it's become so popular, it's expanding.. They are adding a separate School of Nursing, meaning more faculty and more programs.

"This fall, we're going to have a psychiatric mental health concentration that will meet ongoing mental health needs, and we're also going to be poised to address acute care, which is also a need produced by the pandemic," says HPU Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer Walsh.

Last year, Hawaii brought in temporary nurses from the mainland as the Delta surge overwhelmed hospitals.

Now, it's a lesson about the urgent need to train new nurses locally and right now with the on going pandemic, education and hand on training is all right there. 

Students have been able to get on the ground training in everything from vaccine clinics to clinics for those without insurance.  And for those who do choose nursing as a profession, the pipeline to a job after graduation is becoming easier.

"As we know things sometimes change on a daily basis, I would say continue to be active in the community because you never know when you might be called upon to help, Walsh says.

