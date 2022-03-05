Hawaii lawmakers in favor of ending mask mandate

Hawaii's statewide indoor mask requirement will stay at least for the time being, according to Governor David Ige but there's growing support from local lawmakers to stop requiring people to wear them indoors.
Lawmakers from both political parties are starting to weigh in about the state being the last in the country to keep mask requirements.
KITV-4 talked to nearly a dozen lawmakers who told me there is growing sentiment to no longer require masks, from members of the state legislature, including leaders.
Most of them did not want to speak on camera because the issue is too controversial but some were willing to talk, including Hawaii House of Representatives Vice Speaker John Mizuno.
"The majority of all the doors I've knocked on, I do wear my mask out of respect for everybody that I go even though its outside, and I've noticed probably 70-80 percent of the constituents I've met," said Mizuno. "They come out without their masks and will chat for a few minutes. U think they are ready to move forward. They are waiting for the governor to eliminate the indoor mask mandate."
Governor David Ige says he believes the mask requirements are one of the reason's Hawaii has one of the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths when compared to other states.
On Saturday, the state ranked 3rd for lowest deaths according to the latest data from the Center For Disease Control and Prevention.
The governor says he is in frequent talks with the Department of Health to figure out when the right time is to lift our statewide indoor mask mandate.