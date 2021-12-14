Hawaii healthcare providers see surge in demand for testing, possibly tied to Omicron

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As more cases of the omicron variant are being found in Hawaii, health care providers are reporting a surge in demand for COVID testing.
Dr. Scott Miscovich with Premier Medical Group Hawaii says his clinics are seeing a 50% increase in just the last two weeks. He believes this is because more vaccinated people are experiencing symptoms because the virus is mutating.
Places like Long's Drugs are showing many of their locations are completely booked online for testing for same day visits.
Dr. Miscovich also points out that rapid testing will not be able to determine if you have the omicron variant.