Hawaii healthcare providers see surge in demand for testing, possibly tied to Omicron

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Covid testing surge
By Eddie Dowd

As more cases of the Omicron variant are being found in Hawaii, healthcare providers are reporting a surge in demand for COVID testing kits.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As more cases of the omicron variant are being found in Hawaii, health care providers are reporting a surge in demand for COVID testing.

Dr. Scott Miscovich with Premier Medical Group Hawaii says his clinics are seeing a 50% increase in just the last two weeks. He believes this is because more vaccinated people are experiencing symptoms because the virus is mutating.

Places like Long's Drugs are showing many of their locations are completely booked online for testing for same day visits.

Dr. Miscovich also points out that rapid testing will not be able to determine if you have the omicron variant.

