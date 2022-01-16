Hawaii football players react to former head coach Todd Graham's resignation

The sun has officially set on former University of Hawaii head football coach Todd Graham’s time in Manoa.
And now, returning Rainbow Warriors are beginning to finally process one of the most tumultuous periods in team history.
"I was completely shocked," offensive lineman and St. Louis graduate Eliki Tanuvasa said. "I didn't think coach Graham would actually resign. I'm just glad we can actually have some closure instead of waiting to see if he was going to leave or not...A lot of people are ready to get back to work."
And although some are relieved he's gone, there are players who do have mixed emotions. Players like freshman quarterback Brayden Schager, who were brought to Hawaii thanks to efforts from Graham, have expressed conflicted feelings.
"I really respect coach Graham's for what he's done for me. Just seeing the news hurt knowing he took a chance on me and brought me to this really amazing place," Schager said. "I was a little bit surprised, but I'm excited to see who the next head coach is going to be. I'm just trying to keep the team together and hope we can stay closer this time."
Graham’s departure leaves more questions than answers. Most notably: what will happen to recruits? Soon-to-be-freshman offensive lineman and UH commit Junior Ta'ase says the 2022 class isn't going anywhere.
Ironically enough, Ta'ase welcomes the challenge of rebuilding.
"I didn’t commit to the university of coach Graham, I signed on to the University of Hawaii," the Australian native said. "Given everything that has happened at Hawaii, I wouldn't want to start my college career any other way. I wouldn't mind a little adversity. Adversity is our best friend...I want to change the narrative and contribute to this team."
But bringing Hawaii football back will be easier said than done.
Last week’s senate hearing brought to light athletic funding issues in regards to player nutrition. Tight end Kolby Wyatt claimed that meals are insufficient, stating that "meals provided are scarce while most schools get three meals a day the most we get is 2 a day and that’s ONLY during the season and spring practice. During off-season workouts we are not fed AT ALL...Players need money just simply for food," he said in written testimony submitted online.
Players agree that to compete at a national level—things have to change.
"We need help with funding for our athletic program. Our nutrition is not up there...nutrition is essential," wide receiver Dior Scott said. "We have players that lose 20, 30 pounds during the season because they're not being fed right. If you help us and support us, we will be better prepared to give back...It's an investment."
In order to see that winning return, players emphasize investing in a top-tier coach. Numerous Warriors stressed the importance of Hawaii's next head coaching possessing leadership ability, but also an intimate understanding of the state's unique culture.
"We really want a coach that has some tie to Hawaii, because growing up here it's 808 vs. everybody, Hawaii vs. everybody," Tanuvasa said. "I think when you're the leader of something big like the University here, you're not just the leader of the football team, you're a leader of the community, you're a leader of the rest of the island...it's more than just being a coach."
But will that happen? Current 'Bows say they have faith in the University's administration to make the right decisions and finally bring Hawaii football back to its glory days.
"I have a ton of faith in them and a lot of respect for Mr. [David] Matlin," Schager said. "I know this whole island can get behind this football team because that's the way it was back in the Colt Brennan era...that's my whole goal is to get it back to how it once was and I think this can be a really special place."
The University tells KITV they are preparing a course of action moving forward–something we will likely see this week. But for now, the search is on and the rebuild of Hawaii Football has officially begun.