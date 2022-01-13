 Skip to main content

Group of lawmakers pushing for minimum wage hike, paid family & sick leave in Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii State Capitol
FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 2022 legislative session is less than a week away, and one group of lawmakers are pushing some for major changes.

The Working Families Caucus is pushing for several bills this legislative session they say will benefit Hawaii families struggling to get by.

"For me, I started the working families caucus because I come from a working family I know exactly what it's like to not have gas in your car and not have food in the fridge. And we need to make sure we're doing everything we can as leaders to offset that," said State Rep. Jeanne Kapela, (D-Naalehu/Ocean View/Captain Cook).

The biggest measure they're pushing for would a minimum wage hike gradually reaching $18 an hour by 2026.  The state's minimum wage hasn't been raised in four years.

Also on the table, paid family leave and paid sick leave for workers who currently aren't eligible.  Those two pieces of legislation mirror similar efforts that have stalled in Congress as part of President Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan.

Other proposals include a bill to exempt unemployment checks from state income tax and raising the capital gains tax to fund the earned income tax credit for working families.

Getting the bills passed isn't a guarantee. Political analyst Neal Milner says especially for costlier programs, there could be pushback, and lawmakers may have to compromise.

"A lot of the small business people come out and say we cant afford it, if it's gonna go up, even though this would go up gradually, it's gonna go up in a way that's going to mean that were gonna lay off employees and the legislature tends to be sympathetic to that story," Milner said.

Meanwhile, advocates for families like Jode Zito are watching the bills closely, and say they would provide a much-needed safety net for those struggling, especially the family leave and sick leave proposals.

"To know that the wage that they're receiving is enough to sustain their families I think its gonna give a lot of security to the families they I know and that I've worked with and that I know their stories," Zito says.

The legislative session begins Wednesday, Jan. 19.

