Grocery prices are rising in America again. Here’s what got more expensive

Grocery prices are rising in America again. Here's what got more expensive

After falling for a few months, grocery prices ticked up again in May.

New York (CNN) — US grocery prices ticked up in May after dipping in March and April. Inflation in America continued to fall significantly, but rising prices at the supermarket is unwelcome news to those struggling to pay for food.

From April to May, adjusted for seasonal swings, grocery prices got 0.1% more expensive, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, a key measure of inflation. Menu items got 0.5% in that time.

