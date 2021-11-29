Offers go here

Grace period for expired licenses ends Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii License

The emergency extension to renew expired driver's licenses, learner's permits and Hawaii state identification cards expires on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The emergency extension to renew expired driver's licenses, learner's permits and Hawaii state identification cards expires on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

That means no more grace period for people driving around with an expired license.

Officials with the City and County of Honolulu have been working to reduce a backlog of around 90,000 expired drivers licenses and ID's they say built up during stay-at-home orders.

Staff report that backlog is now down 90%. They say there are many openings for appointments this week and into next month and customers should not expect long lines seen pre-pandemic.

On Nov. 27, the Kapalama Driver Licensing Center saw around 250 people come for services. They say it has the capacity to handle more than 300 on the weekends.

