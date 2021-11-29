Grace period for expired licenses ends Tuesday By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Nov 29, 2021 Nov 29, 2021 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The emergency extension to renew expired driver's licenses, learner's permits and Hawaii state identification cards expires on Tuesday, Nov. 30. HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The emergency extension to renew expired driver's licenses, learner's permits and Hawaii state identification cards expires on Tuesday, Nov. 30.That means no more grace period for people driving around with an expired license.Officials with the City and County of Honolulu have been working to reduce a backlog of around 90,000 expired drivers licenses and ID's they say built up during stay-at-home orders.Staff report that backlog is now down 90%. They say there are many openings for appointments this week and into next month and customers should not expect long lines seen pre-pandemic.On Nov. 27, the Kapalama Driver Licensing Center saw around 250 people come for services. They say it has the capacity to handle more than 300 on the weekends. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags License Identification Card Law Official Driver Grace Period Backlog Expire Honolulu Hawaii State Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV Top-stories HPD rejects policy changes demanded by ACLU following arrest of 10-year-old Waipahu girl Updated Nov 15, 2021 Local Body of missing diver recovered near Kaupo Beach in Waimanalo Updated Nov 16, 2021 Local City worker found dead after being trapped in a tank at Wastewater Treatment Center Updated Nov 26, 2021 Top-stories Britney Spears' conservatorship may finally come to an end Updated Nov 15, 2021 Top-stories 71-year-old security officer punched over mask dispute in Waikiki Updated Nov 18, 2021 Top-stories 5 new COVID-related deaths, 138 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you