Friday Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue with Choppy, High Surf

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 30 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 2 to 5 feet in Maalaea
Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) A strong high pressure system centered far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce strong trade winds across the state through tonight then decreasing to more breezy trades from Saturday into Tuesday. These strong winds will build clouds over mountain areas and produce periods of showers mainly over windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over all island leeward sections through the weekend.
Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf elevated and well above normal through early next week. Surf will lower to near or below normal levels around the middle of next week as the trades back off.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small and well below normal through the weekend. A moderate size northwest and a moderate size north swell will give surf a boost along north and west facing shores Monday through Wednesday with a decline expected on Thursday. A new very large northwest swell could move in next Friday, bringing warning level surf to north and west facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with only background south swell energy for the next week.
High Wind Warning until 6 PM HST this evening for Kohala.
Wind Advisory until 6 AM HST Saturday for portions of Maui and Hawaii Counties.
Gale Warning until 6 AM HST Saturday for Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Saturday for all waters and channels outside of the Gale Warning.
High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for east facing shores of Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and the Big Island.