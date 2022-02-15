Former Hawaii state lawmakers could face up to 5 to 10 years in prison in corruption case

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing 20 to 25 kt. Seas building to
8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well-known criminal defense attorney Myles S. Breiner says former Hawaii House Rep. Ty Cullen and former State Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English will likely face time in prison after indicating they will plea guilty on corruption charges.
Both are accused of accepting money and gifts in exchange for supporting and killing legislation for a cesspool and wastewater company.
Breiner says the harshest punishment under federal law could come with 5 to 10 years in prison but doesn't think they will get that.
"That's unlikely. Neither one of these individuals have a history of any criminal conduct. They've led stellar lives as individuals as well as politicians. They had no questions until now," said Breiner. "There's no doubt there is going to be jail. I would be very surprised if there wasn't some incarceration in condition to their supervised released."
Brieiner predicts the two could get sentences anywhere between 12 to 46 months in prison but does not believe they will see the harshest punishment because of their intention to plea guilty.