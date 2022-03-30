First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige talks Washington Place reopening, education, pandemic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's a place steeped in royal history, now home to Gove. David Ige and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige.
This week, the home is preparing to open up once again to the public after the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington Place is marking 175 years with a celebration Thursday with a 4th grade hula presentation. Then, on April 2, there will be a public open house with a concert from the Royal Hawaiian Band. For more information, you can visit here.
Amano-Ige says it's important to share the history of the historic building which many often overlook.
"You know, I think people do just pass by the home they see it. It's very visible but I've often had visitors come to Washington Place saying that they've lived here all their lives and they've never had a chance to come and see inside of the home," she said.
Amano-Ige is also a teacher, and weighed in the current state of education in Hawaii. She wouldn't give an opinion on masks in schools, saying that should be left to DOE but did commend teachers for adjusting to the pandemic.
"Transitioning out of the pandemic into a more normal situation is a challenge you have all these phases that children and young adults have to go through its something we need to be aware and provide our young people as much support as they need," she said.
As for her husband's overall handling of COVID-19 the last two years, Amano-Ige says it has been tough seeing such harsh criticism.
"I think we're all human. I think we all car hear the noise, but then you have to remember that you have to stay focused on what's before you and the decisions that you have to make and for my husband he had many decisions to make and I have to believe he made decisions in the best interest of the public," she said.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.