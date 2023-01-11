 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet. North winds 15 to 20 knots.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...

An extra-large northwest swell building down the island could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in
exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor
entrances.

Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.

FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

  • 0
FDA vaccine advisers are 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about the new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year. This photo shows a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, Bivalent, on October 6, 2022.

 Ringo Chiu/AFP/Getty Images

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.

That data suggested the possibility that the updated booster might not be any more effective at preventing Covid-19 infections than the original shots.

CNN's Amanda Sealy and Raenu Charles contributed to this report.

