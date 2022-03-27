Family-run store that brought 'wild west' to Hawaii closes after 45 years

After learning the ins and outs of the industry, decades later, Valenzuela purchased the store herself, building up the family-run operation into a successful business that draws rancher, riders, and western-wear fans alike.
She even won an award for her success in the Western Wear sales industry.
But Valenzuela says the pandemic along with rising overhead costs led her to make the difficult decision to not sign another long-term lease at the mall, and close up shop for good.
"I'm not getting younger, and just some relief to relax and figure out my next chapter," Valenzuela said.
But not before one last sale and goodbye. Regulars from around the island made the trip to get some last-minute deals on boots, Native American jewelry, and hats. They also wonder if they'll be able to find western wear in person again once the store closes.
"I don't know of any other leather shops," said Mary Lou Chin from Kalihi.
Betty Rita from the North Shore has been shopping there for decades.
"I probably spent $4,000 in here, and I'm spending another today," Rita said.
As for Valenzuela, she says she hopes one day a future Hawaii paniolo enthusiast will fill the niche gap in the community created by her store closing.
"I'm hoping that someone will come and continue the western industry in Hawaii for them, for my customers," Valenzuela naid.
In the meantime, Valenzuela says she's grateful for the customers who created great memories.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.