Eggs are finally getting cheaper in the grocery store

  • Updated
Eggs are finally getting cheaper
Grocery prices rose slightly last month, but eggs are finally getting cheaper in the supermarket.

In February, egg prices fell 6.7% compared to January, according to seasonally adjusted data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Groceries rose 0.3% in that time, while menu items got 0.6% more expensive, for overall food inflation of 0.4% in February.

