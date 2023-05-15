 Skip to main content
Don't use sugar substitutes for weight loss, World Health Organization advises

Don't use sugar substitutes for weight loss, World Health Organization advises

Don't use sugar substitutes if you are trying to lose weight, according to a new guideline from the World Health Organization.

The global health body said a systematic review of the available evidence had suggested that use of non-sugar sweeteners, or NSS, "does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children."

