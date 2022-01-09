Doctor says 'flurona' case in California highlights importance of getting flu shots

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest swell will produce seas of 10 to 13 feet
through Monday, increasing to 12 to 16 feet Monday night.
* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A medic collects a swab sample from a traveler at a rapid COVID-19 testing booth in Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, on April 6, 2021.
The first case of what's being called 'flurona' was discovered in California. Dr. Natascha Ching from Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children says she's not aware of any cases in Hawaii, but says it can be difficult to diagnose.
"It's difficult because it is a respiratory illness that can start with the same symptoms: fever cough sore throat and then go on to have more respiratory issues like difficult breathing," Ching says.
She says if it were to happen, it would likely only show up if people were hospitalized or go to urgent care with more severe symptoms, because most people aren't going out and testing for the flu.
But she says just like with COVID-19, the key is prevention. While a lot of attention has been given on getting vaccinated, some may be ignoring a flu shot, which is important too.
At Minit Medical on Maui, they've seen a lot of people getting COVID-19 vaccines, but not as many coming in for flu shots.
Many clinics offer both, and the CDC says it you want to get both at the same time, it is considered to safe to do so.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.