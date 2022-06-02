DLNR fire crews battle small but pesky wildland fire in Kuaokala Forest Reserve By KITV4 Web Staff Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email DLNR Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – A team of firefighters from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is still battling a small wildfire that started in the Kuaokala Forest Reserve, Tuesday morning.The fire is said to have been likely started by an unattended campfire and is estimated to be one to two acres in size.The fire, which started at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, is about 10% contained and is not threatening any structures.Fire managers say the fire does have the potential to double in size Thursday due to the terrain which is described as "steep" with "a homogenous fuel source."Fire officials say the fire is also continuously creeping and spreading due to static weather conditions. Authorities did not say how long they estimate it will take to bring the fire under control. Local Blood Bank of Hawaii has dangerously low levels of O-negative blood Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terrain Department Of Land And Natural Resources Manager Architecture Firefighter Team Fire Potential More From KITV 4 Island News Local Fun things to do to celebrate Mother's Day in Hawaii Updated May 4, 2022 Local MONDAY WEATHER: Sunshine and trade winds; Surf on the way up Updated Feb 14, 2022 Business 2022 Point-in-Time Count shows slight increase in homelessness for Hawaii Island, Maui, Kauai Updated Apr 8, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD arrests Benjamin Akana Jr. for violating probation terms | Update Updated Feb 22, 2022 Local Oahu women open two 'zero waste' stores during the pandemic Updated Dec 11, 2021 COVID-19 A new Covid-19 variant could show immune evasion and enhanced transmissibility, South African scientists warn Updated Nov 25, 2021 Recommended for you