 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DLNR fire crews battle small but pesky wildland fire in Kuaokala Forest Reserve

  • Updated
  • 0
DOFAW fire
DLNR

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A team of firefighters from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is still battling a small wildfire that started in the Kuaokala Forest Reserve, Tuesday morning.

The fire is said to have been likely started by an unattended campfire and is estimated to be one to two acres in size.

The fire, which started at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, is about 10% contained and is not threatening any structures.

Fire managers say the fire does have the potential to double in size Thursday due to the terrain which is described as "steep" with "a homogenous fuel source."

Fire officials say the fire is also continuously creeping and spreading due to static weather conditions. Authorities did not say how long they estimate it will take to bring the fire under control.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK