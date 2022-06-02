DLNR crews contain small but pesky wildfire in Kuaokala Forest Reserve | UPDATE By KITV4 Web Staff Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email DLNR Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UPDATE 4 p.m.:Crews say they have successfully contained a small wildfire in the Kuaokala Forest Reserve.The fire has been burning in steep terrain in the reserve since Tuesday."Firefighters have 100% containment of this fire but remain on the scene conducting mop-up operations," said DLNR Senior Communications Manager Dan Dennison in a press release.No homes or structures were threatened by the fire. It is believed to have started from an unattended campfire.Original: HONOLULU (KITV4) – A team of firefighters from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is still battling a small wildfire that started in the Kuaokala Forest Reserve, Tuesday morning.The fire is said to have been likely started by an unattended campfire and is estimated to be one to two acres in size.The fire, which started at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, is about 10% contained and is not threatening any structures.Fire managers say the fire does have the potential to double in size Thursday due to the terrain which is described as "steep" with "a homogenous fuel source."Fire officials say the fire is also continuously creeping and spreading due to static weather conditions. Authorities did not say how long they estimate it will take to bring the fire under control. Local Blood Bank of Hawaii has dangerously low levels of O-negative blood Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terrain Department Of Land And Natural Resources Manager Architecture Firefighter Team Fire Potential More From KITV 4 Island News News Activists March on DOE Over Mandated Masking of Children Updated Apr 22, 2022 Local OHA picks Trask as new interim trustee for Hawai'i Island Updated Feb 24, 2022 Local Undersea exploration of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument to stream live, interactive Updated May 12, 2022 Top Stories Light winds, sunshine Friday; clouds, showers over the weekend Nov 12, 2021 News Union Calls on Hotel Chains to Bring Staff Back to Work Updated Apr 4, 2022 Local Hawaii lawmakers weigh in on Ketanji Brown confirmation hearings Updated Mar 22, 2022 Recommended for you