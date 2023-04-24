 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' remake sparks another debate about colorism in Hollywood

  • Updated
  • 0
Lilo & Stitch
Walt Disney Co./Everett Collection

Disney's animated hit "Lilo & Stitch" is getting the live-action treatment, but a reported casting decision has set off a new conversation about colorism in Hollywood.

Some fans were disappointed after The Hollywood Reporter reported last week that Sydney Agudong was set to play Nani, Lilo's overworked older sister and legal guardian. Born and raised in Hawaii, Agudong is mixed race. Though it is unclear if she has Hawaiian heritage, critics of the reported casting have focused on the issue of colorism -- in the 2002 animated version, Nani has dark skin and distinctive indigenous features, while Agudong is light-skinned.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred