Dangers of using public technology and ways to stay protected

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Cyber security experts are warning you of the dangers of using public technology. They say before you connect to public Wi-Fi at a public place such as an airport or restaurant you should know the risks.
Not all public Wi-Fi is secure. Some Wi-Fi names are created by people who are trying to steal your personal information.
Thieves will create a Wi-Fi name that looks reliable to lure you in, but once you connect they have the ability to hack you. They can then find your info such as passwords, financial information, and transactions.
Some ways you can protect yourself from getting hacked is to ask the place you're at what their Wi-Fi name is to make sure you're connecting to the correct one.
Experts also recommend avoiding plugging your phone into a USB chord at public places. Cyber thieves can load malware onto a USB charging port and steal your information while your phone is being charged. You can bring your own or connect you your personal hotspot to stay protected.
The president of Solis, Eric Plam, says, thieves hack more often than you think. He says always be cautious and follow recommendations to avoid becoming a victim.
"A lot of people think the threat is not real or it wont get to them but its important to remember there's a lot of bad actors out there, people looking for you details, so it's not as uncommon as you think" shares Plam.