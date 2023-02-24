 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts. Seas 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Daily use of marijuana raises risk of heart disease, study finds

Daily use of marijuana raises risk of heart disease, study finds

Marijuana increases heart rate and blood pressure immediately after use, the CDC says.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Using marijuana every day can raise a person's risk of coronary artery disease, or CAD, by a third compared with those who never partake, a new study found.

"A growing body of evidence suggests that cannabis is not entirely without harm and may actually cause cardiovascular disease," said lead study author Dr. Ishan Paranjpe, a resident physician at Stanford University. The study — which has not yet been published -— will be presented Sunday at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology.

