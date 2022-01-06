 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

COVID-19 cases among workers impacting Hawaii shipping companies

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID Testing

VIP Food Service on Maui works to keep local grocery stores stocked. But lately, their own supply of workers has been running low.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- VIP Food Service on Maui works to keep local grocery stores stocked. But lately, their own supply of workers has been running low.

"People having to stay out because of COVID close contact and COVID infections," explained Nelson Okumura.

With COVID cases on the rise, one of their main suppliers, Young Brothers, is also taking a hit -- having to adjust operations the next two days at their Maui port after employees tested positive.

"I understand what they're going through because we're going through the same thing, along with most other businesses on Maui," he said.

Okumura says luckily, their inbound shipments aren't adversely impacted. But Young Brothers is having to limit outbound supplies.

And is not just a problem for Maui. From the trucks that deliver mainland supplies to ports to the trans Pacific barges, every step in the supply chain is crucial.

"You know we're so dependent on these barges, so it's not just one thing, it's a whole bunch of things that are gonna be impacted by this. And it's a lot of stores that'll be impacted by it as well," said Tina Yamaki with Retail Merchants of Hawaii.

For now, though, VIP Food Service is in good shape, but they worry if things were to ever escalate, they might only have a week's worth of supplies.

"So, if they close the ports, that would be very difficult for us to service our customers cause we have constant flow of supplies coming in," Okumura said.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you