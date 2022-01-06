COVID-19 cases among workers impacting Hawaii shipping companies

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
"I understand what they're going through because we're going through the same thing, along with most other businesses on Maui," he said.
Okumura says luckily, their inbound shipments aren't adversely impacted. But Young Brothers is having to limit outbound supplies.
And is not just a problem for Maui. From the trucks that deliver mainland supplies to ports to the trans Pacific barges, every step in the supply chain is crucial.
"You know we're so dependent on these barges, so it's not just one thing, it's a whole bunch of things that are gonna be impacted by this. And it's a lot of stores that'll be impacted by it as well," said Tina Yamaki with Retail Merchants of Hawaii.
For now, though, VIP Food Service is in good shape, but they worry if things were to ever escalate, they might only have a week's worth of supplies.
"So, if they close the ports, that would be very difficult for us to service our customers cause we have constant flow of supplies coming in," Okumura said.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.