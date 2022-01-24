Concerns raised about female representation in Hawaiʻi's competitive surfing scene

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots, except north up to 25 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 11 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One well known O'ahu surfer is calling for changes to encourage more female surfers to compete in competitions.
Long time surfer Betty Depolito, also known as "Banzai Betty", is concerned about what she says is a "lack of representation" of women in competitions.
She claims she's asked the City and County of Honolulu to revaluate its permitting process, requiring contest organizers to have a minimum number of women in a competition in order for it to go on.
Depolito says although she has seen more women surfers on O'ahu since she first started surfing in the 80s, she is disappointed not more changes have been made to promote more equality in competitions.
"When I came to Hawaii there were only 15 girls on the North Shore. I thought it would be a lot better for women now," said Depolito .
Depolito says the entry requirements for women should also be loosened to encourage more women to try to compete.
KITV-4 reached out to the City and County of Honolulu for a response to Depolitto's request but has not yet heard back.