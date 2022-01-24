 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots, except north up to 25 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 11 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in
Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Concerns raised about female representation in Hawaiʻi's competitive surfing scene

  • Updated
  • 0
Surfing

One well known O'ahu surfer is calling for changes to encourage more female surfers to compete in competitions.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One well known O'ahu surfer is calling for changes to encourage more female surfers to compete in competitions. 

Long time surfer Betty Depolito, also known as "Banzai Betty", is concerned about what she says is a "lack of representation" of women in competitions.

She claims she's asked the City and County of Honolulu to revaluate its permitting process, requiring contest organizers to have a minimum number of women in a competition in order for it to go on.

Depolito says although she has seen more women surfers on O'ahu since she first started surfing in the 80s, she is disappointed not more changes have been made to promote more equality in competitions.

"When I came to Hawaii there were only 15 girls on the North Shore. I thought it would be a lot better for women now," said Depolito .

Depolito says the entry requirements for women should also be loosened to encourage more women to try to compete.

KITV-4 reached out to the City and County of Honolulu for a response to Depolitto's request but has not yet heard back.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you