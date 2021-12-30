Community advocates frustrated by Navy's refusal to defuel Red Hill

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Mobile Diving Salvage Unit One Performs Inspection and Sampling of Affected Water in Hawaii.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A number of conservation organizations are voicing their opinions to the Navy's ongoing fight against state orders to defuel the Red Hill facility.
This comes in response to the Navy filing 43 pages of objections and exceptions, Wednesday afternoon. Of the 15 exceptions outlined, the Navy based its primary argument on a lack of substantial evidence indicating the need for the tanks' removal.
The full Navy objection filing is included in a PDF at the bottom of this article.
Community response came from groups including, the Sierra Club of Hawaii, Earth Justice, and the Oahu Water Protectors.
While they all expressed frustration and disappointment to Navy's prolonging of the situation, they said filing was expected.
The Oahu Water Protectors continued to reveal Naval efforts as insufficient, and once again called out their lack of transparency and accountability within the crisis.
"It's horrifying." explained OWP advocate Kawena Kapahua. "The fact that they went through the legal process, it was upheld by the hearing's officer, and they're still trying to find a way around it just highlights the military is willing to go to any length to poison it's own families and communities that they claim to protect."
In response to the Navy's claim of failure to consider critical evidence, the group questioned what would be necessary to hold them accountable.