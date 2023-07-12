 Skip to main content
Climate change is making our oceans change color, new research finds

Changing Colors

New research shows that our oceans have been changing color over the last 20 years.

(CNN) — The color of the ocean has changed significantly over the last 20 years and human-caused climate change is likely responsible, according to a new study.

More than 56% of the world’s oceans have changed color to an extent that cannot be explained by natural variability, said a team of researchers, led by scientists from the National Oceanography Center in the UK and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US, in a statement.

An error occurred