Changes to travel rules in Hawaii likely for 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1045 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 731 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau
mountains falling at rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Area
stream are and will remain elevated from the rain over the
mountains.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kahaluu, Pearl City,
Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Haleiwa,
Maunawili, Manoa, Kailua, Waimanalo, Kahana Valley State
Park, Whitmore Village and Helemano Housing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sitting at home in chilly Maryland, Casey and Annie Medairy are daydreaming of their 2020 Hawaii honeymoon - beaches on Maui, volcanoes on the Big Island. But there was one island they missed.
"Of course Hawaii's beautiful, but we're hikers. We wanted to see the Na Pali coast. And so we really wanted to see Kauai," Annie Medairy told KITV.
In 2020, the Garden Isle shut down to a "resort bubble" only -- forcing the Medairys to change their plans and visit Oahu instead.
For 2021 though, they vowed to return for a second honeymoon on Kauai. But once again, the coronavirus has other plans, -- this time with both of them testing positive just days before their trip.
"We were able to get a lot of the finances from our accommodations back, which made it a little easier to us to try and plan ahead," Casey Medairy said.
As Omicron cases surge, it's not just people having to cancel trips. In some cases, people are testing positive while they're already in Hawaii.
Jessica Lani Rich with the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (VASH) says she's seen a jump in calls in the past week from people on vacation who test positive while on island. She's able to assist with logistics, flight changes, and hotels.
Rich says the new CDC guidance only requiring a 5-day quarantine to recover means some are opting to ride out the quarantine and salvage the rest of their trips instead of flying home.
"The majority of our visitors do not have the funds to spend an extra two weeks during the holidays and so for those visitors they are happy that the CDC has changed the rules," she said.
In the meantime, Lt. Gov. Josh Green is calling for stricter travel requirements heading into 2022.
"The recommendation should be that you're either boosted or tested, real straightforward, and I think that will come in the New Year," Green said.
As for the Medairys, they're hoping in 2022, the third time's the charm for their bucket list Kauai trip.
"And hopefully by then, this will all be over and done with that would be great," Casey Medairy said.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.