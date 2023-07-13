Calvin strengthens to Category 1 Hurricane in the Eastern Pacific

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At 5:00 am Thursday the center of Hurricane Calvin was located 2500 miles east-southeast of Hilo.
Calvin is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts.
Some additional strengthening is forecast but as Calvin moves over cooler water it is expected to gradually weaken.
It is expected to move into the Central Pacific Hurricane Center Sunday night as a weakening tropical storm then approach the Hawaiian Islands Monday through Tuesday.
