By the next RSV season, the US may have its first vaccine

By the next RSV season, the US may have its first vaccine

Scanning electron micrograph of human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions (colorized blue) that are labeled with anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies (colorized yellow) shedding from the surface of human lung epithelial A549 cells is pictured here.

It's shaping up to be a severe season for respiratory syncytial virus infections -- one of the worst some doctors say they can remember. But even as babies struggling to breathe fill hospital beds across the United States, there may be a light ahead: After decades of disappointment, four new RSV vaccines may be nearing review by the US Food and Drug Administration, and more than a dozen others are in testing.

There's also hope around a promising long-acting injection designed to be given right after birth to protect infants from the virus for as long as six months. In a recent clinical trial, the antibody shot was 75% effective at heading off RSV infections that required medical attention.

