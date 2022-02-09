Bribery scheme hurts efforts to fix Hawaii's cesspool problem

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The bribery scandal involved former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English and now former State Rep. Ty Cullen (D-Waipahu) didn't just rock the Capitol. Advocates say it also set back ongoing efforts to fix Hawaii's massive problem with cesspools.
Lawmakers had approved a plan to create the Cesspool Conversion Working Group, made up of scientists, business and community leaders geared towards coming up with solutions to fix the cesspool system by the year 2050.
Currently, Hawaii has over 88,000 cesspools that are a dumping ground for over 50 million gallons of untreated sewage every day, creating a major issue for the environment.
Darren Lerner with the UH Sea Grant program who is part of the task force says a few years back, they pushed for several bills tackling the issue, including changes in technology and education, but the bills mysteriously fell through.
"When you work for some time with the legislature you start to see the patterns and trends and so it was looking like this and number of other bills were to be successful so it was certainly a head scratcher when they failed," Lerner says.
It wasn't until yesterday, that those on the committee put two and two together.
"You know we were joking amongst a group of us who are on the Cesspool task force that now politics and cesspools are linked solidly because of the scandal," says Stuart Coleman, with Wastewater Alternatives and Innovations, who also serves on the group.
According to court documents, Senator Kalani English took bribes from "Person A" who works in the wastewater industry. Although English didn't sit in on the meetings, he did allegedly leak a draft of their work to "Person A" and later shut down bills altogether.
Coleman says it was presumably for wastewater companies to get a potential leg up on potential contracts in the short term, but Coleman says it shows their greed when in the big picture, cesspool conversion will mean plenty of work to go around over the next decades.
"There was no reason to go to these lengths, especially bribery, because if we were smart and we move ahead like we should we will be able convert all these 88,000 cesspools in the next 30 years," Coleman says.
For now, it's back to work, coming up with new bills tackling the cesspool issue, and hoping to make up for lost time.
"Really we just need to stay focused and move forward with the goals and initiatives that we have before us and if we can do that, hopefully this will just be a minor hiccup in the road," says Erica Perez with the Coral Reef Alliance.