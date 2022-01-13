 Skip to main content

At-home COVID-19 test kit shortage opens the door for scammers

  • Updated
  • 0
At home test kits continue to be in short supply

A scarcity of at home test kits opens the door for scammers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Amidst a nationwide at-home test kit shortage, the Biden administration has now doubled down on its promise to make COVID tests more widely available. But delivery details still need to be finalized. 

As the demand for at home test kits increases, so does the risk of getting scammed.

The promise for 500 million COVID test kits to be distributed has been upped to a billion test kits according to President Biden. This comes as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned consumers earlier this month to beware of fake at-home test kits. 

According to both the FTC and Hawaii's Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, buyers shouldn't let a moment of desperation lead to pursuing a deal too good to be true.

"You know it's a perfect storm right now for scammers to take advantage of consumers because you have a rapid increase in the number of COVID cases. You have a scarcity of testing. And scammers are going to take advantage of the situation," Stephen Levins of the Department of Consumer Protection told KITV4.

Three Tips offered by DCCA include:

1. Seek out trusted sites or research the site you intend to buy from with a simple web search.

2. Verify the product is approved by the FDA.

3. Use a credit card rather than debit card if you decide to purchase an item.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) also advocates for the reporting of scams or price gouging.

"We have complaints and the scam tracker. If it is a legit business, you file a complaint. If you think this it is not a legit business, then you go to the scam tracker," said Roseann Freitas of the Better Business Bureau, "You can search by state. We ask people to report it because that's the best way to get that information out."

More information is expected on the forthcoming government website detailing the rollout of the government's at home test kit supply. Medical insurance providers will also be working on their initiatives for distribution and reimbursement.

