 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arson suspected in early-morning house fire in Waipahu | Update

  • Updated
  • 0
Waipahu House Fire 3/2

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Waipahu family is without a home after an early-morning fire on Palai Street. Now, investigators say they believe the fire was intentionally set.

The fire broke out at the home in the 95-000 block of Palai Street just after 1 a.m. When Honolulu firefighters arrived they said the single-story home was fully engulfed in flames.

Two people were rescued from the house, but HFD is told five people lived there. The two people who were rescued were checked out by Emergency Medical Services. No injuries were reported.

Just after 1 p.m., HFD fire investigators said the fire started on the outside of the home and that the cause was "incendiary." HFD has not said what was used to start the fire. The case has now been referred to the Honolulu Police Department for further investigation.

The two people inside the home have only been identified as men – one in his 70s and the other in his 50s. One of the residents told KITV4 they had four dogs inside the house that they believe did not make it out in time.

"It's overwhelming but when you ask me about how I felt when I saw my dad. I mean, that was comforting enough for me knowing my dad was well. And we're going to be OK," said homeowner Angel Maposua. 

HFD crews worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes. One neighbor’s house did sustain minor fire damage, officials said. The fire was fully extinguished just after 2 a.m.

A preliminary damage estimate for the home is $604,000 -- $544,000 for the home itself and $60,000 for the possessions inside. 

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced residents.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK