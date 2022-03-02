Arson suspected in early-morning house fire in Waipahu | Update

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Waipahu family is without a home after an early-morning fire on Palai Street. Now, investigators say they believe the fire was intentionally set.
The fire broke out at the home in the 95-000 block of Palai Street just after 1 a.m. When Honolulu firefighters arrived they said the single-story home was fully engulfed in flames.
Two people were rescued from the house, but HFD is told five people lived there. The two people who were rescued were checked out by Emergency Medical Services. No injuries were reported.
Just after 1 p.m., HFD fire investigators said the fire started on the outside of the home and that the cause was "incendiary." HFD has not said what was used to start the fire. The case has now been referred to the Honolulu Police Department for further investigation.
The two people inside the home have only been identified as men – one in his 70s and the other in his 50s. One of the residents told KITV4 they had four dogs inside the house that they believe did not make it out in time.
"It's overwhelming but when you ask me about how I felt when I saw my dad. I mean, that was comforting enough for me knowing my dad was well. And we're going to be OK," said homeowner Angel Maposua.
HFD crews worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes. One neighbor’s house did sustain minor fire damage, officials said. The fire was fully extinguished just after 2 a.m.
A preliminary damage estimate for the home is $604,000 -- $544,000 for the home itself and $60,000 for the possessions inside.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced residents.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.