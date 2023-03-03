 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Aloha Friday: Wet and windy trade winds, High Surf Advisory

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Windy trade winds ease up on Aloha Friday, backing down to 15 to 25 mph. Expect clouds and occasional showers over windward and mauka spots. Isolated thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 74 to 79.

Tonight, clouds and occasional showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in Windward sections of Maui and Hawai'i Counties. Lows 62 to 67. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.

