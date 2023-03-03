Aloha Friday: Wet and windy trade winds, High Surf Advisory

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Windy trade winds ease up on Aloha Friday, backing down to 15 to 25 mph. Expect clouds and occasional showers over windward and mauka spots. Isolated thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 74 to 79.
Tonight, clouds and occasional showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in Windward sections of Maui and Hawai'i Counties. Lows 62 to 67. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Winter Storm Warning until 6 am Saturday for Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa summits
Wet trade wind weather will continue today, with locally heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Today`s breezy trade winds will diminish, becoming light and variable later Saturday and Sunday. The lighter winds will bring much fewer showers over the weekend, although a few localized heavy showers could form in the afternoons. A slow-moving and large low pressure system will develop north of the islands early next week, sending several cold fronts over the islands. Occasionally gusty southwest to west winds will prevail, shifting the rainfall focus to leeward areas. A cool and dry air mass will follow the fronts for the second half of next week.
High Surf Advisory for east facing shores
A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 6 PM this evening for large and rough surf along east facing shores. East shore surf will steadily decline tonight through the middle of next week, with flat conditions expected by the end of the upcoming work week.
An incoming small long-period northwest swell will give a slight boost to north shore surf today, with minimal surf then expected Saturday through Tuesday. An extra-large long-period northwest swell could bring warning level surf to north and west facing shores Wednesday through Thursday.
A series of small south swells will keep south shore surf near the seasonal average during the next 7 days. Short-period and choppy surf conditions could develop during the early to middle part of next week if southwest and west winds pick up as advertised.