...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Aloha Friday Weather: Wind Advisory in effect for portions of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Grab the hairspray! It's going to be a windy Aloha Friday with trade winds blowing at 20 to 30 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Maui & Hawai'i Counties. Today expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers over windward and mauka sections. Highs 80 To 86 degrees.

Breezy to locally windy easterly trades are here to stay, potentially through early next week as high pressure remains positioned to the north. The best chance for showers will favor the typical windward and mauka locations overnight through the early morning hours each day as pockets of moisture move through. Trades will gradually ease around the midweek time frame as a cold front passes to the north.

