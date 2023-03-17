Aloha Friday Weather: Warm and humid, light Kona winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Light Kona winds persist with mostly dry conditions. The best chance of showers today will be over Kaua'i; overall, expect partly to mostly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 69 to 75.
Light southerly winds with mostly dry conditions are here to stay for much of the state through the weekend. The best chance for showers will remain over and around Kauai. High clouds associated with a lingering frontal boundary nearby to the north along with an approaching upper disturbance may lead to periods of cloudy conditions, especially over the western end of the state. Rain chances may increase early next week as deep low pressure develops to the west.
Seas will remain on the small side for all Hawaiian waters with minimal swell energy expected in the short term. By Sunday morning a medium period north (340-360) swell will build into the islands, boosting surf heights along north facing shores. Two additional swells arrive by Wednesday with another small medium period north (350-010) swell and a small long period northwest (320-330) swell building into the region.
South shores will also see the forerunners of a small long period swell arrive by Monday, producing head high surf by Tuesday, and then slowly fade into Wednesday. East swell energy will get into the action from Wednesday onward building surf heights along east facing shores.