Aloha Friday Weather: Warm and humid, light Kona winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Light Kona winds persist with mostly dry conditions. The best chance of showers today will be over Kaua'i; overall, expect partly to mostly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 69 to 75.

Island Breakdown
8-Day

Light southerly winds with mostly dry conditions are here to stay for much of the state through the weekend. The best chance for showers will remain over and around Kauai. High clouds associated with a lingering frontal boundary nearby to the north along with an approaching upper disturbance may lead to periods of cloudy conditions, especially over the western end of the state. Rain chances may increase early next week as deep low pressure develops to the west.

Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

