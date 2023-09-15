 Skip to main content
Aloha Friday Weather: Trades fade, drier conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A beautiful Hawaiian day is in the works on this Aloha Friday with partly to mostly sunny conditions. After morning windward and mauka showers showers are expected to back down. Daytime highs will range between 85 to 91 degrees. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with windward and mauka showers in the evening, then frequent showers after midnight, isolated leeward showers. Lows 68 to 73. East winds around 15 mph.

Island Breakdown
SURF

