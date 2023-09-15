Aloha Friday Weather: Trades fade, drier conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A beautiful Hawaiian day is in the works on this Aloha Friday with partly to mostly sunny conditions. After morning windward and mauka showers showers are expected to back down. Daytime highs will range between 85 to 91 degrees. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with windward and mauka showers in the evening, then frequent showers after midnight, isolated leeward showers. Lows 68 to 73. East winds around 15 mph.
A ridge of high pressure north of the state will keep trade winds blowing through the next 7 days, although they will be somewhat lighter through early Saturday allowing for some localized land and sea breezes. Pockets of moisture will get caught up in the trades through the period, bringing some showery conditions to windward areas at times and sending a few showers into leeward communities as well. There remains potential for some heavier showers, particularly over the eastern islands, as the remnant trough, of what is now Invest 94E, passes by to the south of the state around the middle of next week.
For the south shores, a small, medium period south (180-190 degree) swell continues to diminish this afternoon. Another small long period south swell is expected this weekend. Longer period forerunners will begin to arrive in Hawaii by early Saturday morning, with swell energy peaking Sunday, and then slowly decreasing into next week.
Surf along east facing shores, is on the decline with weakening winds and a diminishing swell that originated from former Tropical Cyclone Jova. Resulting in east shore surf below the seasonal average into the weekend. No significant swells are expected to affect the north and west facing shores through the forecast period.