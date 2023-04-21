 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 440 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau
mountains with the heaviest rain falling from upslope of
Kailua to upslope of Punaluu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1
to 2 inches per hour, and area streams remain at elevated
levels.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Waiahole, Waikane, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Aiea,
Pearl City, Halawa, Kaneohe, Punaluu, Moanalua, Kaneohe
Marine Base, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Mililani, Hauula, Maunawili,
Wahiawa and Kailua.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 800 AM HST if flooding;
persists.

Aloha Friday Weather: Trades and trade showers are back

  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for portions of O'ahu until 8 am.

Trade winds are making a comeback for Aloha Friday. Expect trade showers over windward and mauka sections with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80 to 85 degree range. East winds around 15 mph.

8-Day
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred