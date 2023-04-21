Aloha Friday Weather: Trades and trade showers are back

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 800 AM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 440 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau
mountains with the heaviest rain falling from upslope of
Kailua to upslope of Punaluu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1
to 2 inches per hour, and area streams remain at elevated
levels.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Waiahole, Waikane, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Aiea,
Pearl City, Halawa, Kaneohe, Punaluu, Moanalua, Kaneohe
Marine Base, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Mililani, Hauula, Maunawili,
Wahiawa and Kailua.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 800 AM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for portions of O'ahu until 8 am.
Trade winds are making a comeback for Aloha Friday. Expect trade showers over windward and mauka sections with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80 to 85 degree range. East winds around 15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with windward and mauka showers, isolated showers in leeward spots. Lows 65 to 70. East winds around 15 mph.
A weak surface trough north of the state will drift west today and tonight, bringing a return of light to moderate trades. Some moderate showers will affect windward and southeast facing slopes this morning, with scattered moderate showers affecting interior and leeward areas this afternoon. The trades will ease Saturday over the western islands and Sunday over the eastern end of the state. Drier and more stable conditions will decrease shower activity from Oahu to the Big Island, while moderate showers will continue to affect Kauai, particularly during the afternoon hours. A front will move into the islands from the northwest early next week, bringing a return of light to moderate trades. Some showery weather will likely accompany the front and stick with it as it stalls out over the island chain during the middle to latter part of next week, with windward slopes and coasts expected to see the brunt of the rainfall.
The current short period west-northwest swell will gradually decline through Saturday. A new overlapping long period northwest swell is forecast to arrive by Saturday morning and another reinforcing medium period northwest swell will move in Sunday night. Surf heights along north and west facing shores will show decreasing trends today and then increase into the weekend.
Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny today. A new long period south swell will arrive tonight, peak over the weekend near the summertime average, and then slowly decline through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the middle of next week.