Aloha Friday Weather: Trade winds weaken heading into the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Setting up for a three-day weekend with partly sunny skies and scattered windward and mauka showers for most the islands; cloudy conditions with showers through the day for Hawai'i Island and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Lows 65 to 70. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.
A high pressure system will remain north of the Hawaiian Islands producing an extended period of light to locally breezy trade winds through the end of next week. A land and sea breeze weather pattern will develop over each island as the trade winds weaken from today through Sunday. A narrow upper level trough with embedded lows just north of the islands will produce brief periods of showers over the next several days.
Small, medium period south to southwest swells (180-230 degree) will keep south-facing shore surf heights near or slightly under summer averages (around 5 feet) through Saturday. Surf will drop slightly late Saturday, but will likely increase by Sunday afternoon with the next small, yet slightly higher period south southwest (200-220 degree) swell arrival. Latest American Samoa buoy observations suggest that this early week swell will come in around 3 feet and produce near to slightly above summertime average south surf Sunday into early Monday. East chop will steadily decrease later today and through the weekend in response to weakening trades. North-facing shores will experience nearly flat conditions into Sunday. A small, long period west northwest (300 degree) swell Sunday into Sunday night will produce a slight bump in north and west-facing shore surf through Tuesday.