Aloha Friday Weather: Trade winds decrease, trade showers slightly increase

Island Breakdown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trades are expected to slow down Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers. Daytime highs will range between 78 to 83 degrees. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers in the evening; then numerous showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 72. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Weather Alert

8-Day
Surf

An error occurred