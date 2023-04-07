Aloha Friday Weather: Trade winds decrease, trade showers slightly increase

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trades are expected to slow down Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers. Daytime highs will range between 78 to 83 degrees. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers in the evening; then numerous showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 72. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Trade winds will decrease slightly today through the weekend as surface ridging to our north weakens. A ragged area of increased moisture embedded within trade flow will fuel an increase in showers over windward portions of the Big Island and Maui this morning before spreading westward during the afternoon. Total rainfall will be light. High clouds will thicken as an upper trough to the west drifts eastward.
Surf along east-facing shores will generally remain rough and choppy, but will subtly subside this weekend in response to a slightly lighter wind field. Surf along eastern exposures will again become more rough and choppy through most of next week as fresh to locally strong trades make a comeback. The lack of any north swell equates to very small weekend surf along north and west-facing shores. The only exception will be along more east-facing exposures that receive some trade swell wrap. The next mentionable north swell will be from the arrival of a small, medium period (360 degree) swell mid next week. South surf will remain small for the foreseeable future as very small, short period southeast to southwest swells roll in.