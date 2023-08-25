 Skip to main content
Aloha Friday Weather: Sunshine and breezy trade winds

Island Breakdown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Happy Aloha Friday! Today we'll get sunshine with scattered morning showers for windward and mauka sections, then fewer showers in the afternoon. Hawai'i Island expect cloudy conditions for windward spots. Daytime highs will range between 85 to 90 degrees. Breezy trade winds continue at 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight expect mostly cloudy conditions with scattered windward showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows 71 to 76. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

An error occurred