Aloha Friday Weather: Sunshine and breezy trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Happy Aloha Friday! Today we'll get sunshine with scattered morning showers for windward and mauka sections, then fewer showers in the afternoon. Hawai'i Island expect cloudy conditions for windward spots. Daytime highs will range between 85 to 90 degrees. Breezy trade winds continue at 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight expect mostly cloudy conditions with scattered windward showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows 71 to 76. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Breezy easterly trades will continue through this afternoon, then ease slightly over the weekend as a high to the north weakens. Expect mostly dry conditions with scant rainfall favoring windward and mauka locations at night and during early morning hours. Shower coverage may increase slightly this weekend as an upper disturbance moves over the state.
East facing shores will continue to subside as the tail end of the Tropical Cyclone Hilary swell exits the area. Surf then trends up toward the summertime average by the middle of next week as trades restrengthen.
North and west shores remain flat through the weekend with a small bump Sunday night through early next week as a tiny medium period northwest swell traverses area waters before fading out during the middle of next week.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Monday, with mainly background southerly swells moving through. This will be followed by a modest bump mid-week as medium- long period energy emanating out of the southwest reaches the area.