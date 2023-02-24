 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts. Seas 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Aloha Friday Weather: Strong trades, Wind Advisory, trade wind showers

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Strong trade winds between 15 to 30 mph are expected Friday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 pm for portions of Maui County and north Hawai'i Island. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with trade showers, drifting leeward at times. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with stronger gusts.

Two strong high pressure systems moving through the weather pattern far north of the islands will continue to produce strong trade winds for the next seven days. Strong winds will exceed advisory thresholds in windier zones over the eastern half of the state today. Upper level troughing will lift cloud heights and keep periods of wet trade wind showers in the forecast into next week. An upper level low drifting east of the Big Island this weekend and much of next week will bring enhanced shower activity along windward slopes of the Big Island and East Maui.

