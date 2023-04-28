 Skip to main content
Aloha Friday Weather: Showers continue, trades return

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Wet weather continues on Aloha Friday with mostly cloudy skies and showers likely. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms for Maui and Hawai'i Counties. Highs 78 to 83. Light and variable wind winds 5 to 15 mph.

Expect cloudy skies tonight with showers likely. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.

