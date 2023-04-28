Aloha Friday Weather: Showers continue, trades return

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Wet weather continues on Aloha Friday with mostly cloudy skies and showers likely. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms for Maui and Hawai'i Counties. Highs 78 to 83. Light and variable wind winds 5 to 15 mph.
Expect cloudy skies tonight with showers likely. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
A wet pattern will continue into Saturday for portions of the state as a trough lingers in the area and a weak upper disturbance moves through. Drier conditions with moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will return across the entire state Saturday through Sunday, bringing mainly windward showers. Winds may shift out of the southeast and briefly weaken early next week as another upper disturbance and front set up west of the state.
A small, medium period northwest swell and a small short period north swell will keep some small surf in place along north and west facing shores through the weekend. A moderate sized long period northwest swell will arrive Monday, peak Tuesday, then gradually lower Wednesday through next Friday. This swell will give a noticeable boost to north and west shore surf late Monday through Wednesday, potentially close to advisory levels on Tuesday.
Several overlapping south swells will keep steady near to slightly below seasonal surf moving into south facing shores through the weekend. A new long period south swell will build Monday and Tuesday, and peak Wednesday and Thursday near advisory levels. This swell will then gradually lower Friday into next weekend.
Surf along east facing shores will trend up slightly this weekend as the trades return, then rise up closer to seasonal levels Monday through late next week as the trades over and upstream of the islands strengthen.