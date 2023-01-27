 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Aloha Friday Weather: Rain for Maui and Hawaii Counties, High Surf Advisory

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Clouds and showers will persist over Maui and Hawai'i Counties with possible thunderstorms. Drier, cooler weather for O'ahu and Kaua'i. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 68 to 73. Breezy northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered tp isolated showers. Numerous showers over Maui and Hawai'i Counties with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Weather Alerts
8 day
surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred