Aloha Friday Weather: Morning showers, drier conditions later, light winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trade winds begin a diminishing pattern today into the weekend. Translation: it's gonna be hot.
Today we'll see partly cloudy skies with scattered morning showers, then drier weather this afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph with afternoon sea breezes for leeward sections.
Tonight expect partly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers. Lows 65 to 70. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Light to moderate trade winds will become quite light over the weekend and early next week, with a mostly dry pattern developing. The light trade winds will deliver limited clouds and showers to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings. Sea breezes will promote afternoon cloud development over leeward areas, also delivering just a few showers. Periods of high clouds will continue on and off through the weekend.
North shore surf will remain flat through early next week with only background northwest swell energy moving through. A new northwest swell is expected to build Wednesday, peak at moderate levels Thursday, then begin a slow decline Friday. This will give a nice, sizable, out-of-season boost to north and west shore surf late next week.
Surf along south facing shores will remain relatively steady below the seasonal average through the weekend. A slightly larger south swell is expected to arrive Sunday night, boosting south shore surf up close to seasonal levels Monday through Wednesday, with mainly background south swell energy then expected for the end of next week.