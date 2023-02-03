 Skip to main content
Aloha Friday Weather: Increasing trade winds and trade showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Increasing trades will bring increasing trade wind showers Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday with heavy rain at times and a few thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 83. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight, cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms from Kaua'i to Moloka'i. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

